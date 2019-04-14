Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Rettmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca A. "Becky" Rettmann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rebecca A. "Becky" Rettmann Notice
Rettmann, Rebecca A. "Becky" of Belgium, went to her heavenly home on April 10, 2019, age 58 years. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret "Marge" Jones. Cherished sister of Travis (Ellen Suelflow) Keshemberg. Dear niece of Elsa (Reno) Dippmann and John Rettmann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Remembrance Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 6:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, from 4:00 PM until the time of service.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now