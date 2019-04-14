|
Rettmann, Rebecca A. "Becky" of Belgium, went to her heavenly home on April 10, 2019, age 58 years. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret "Marge" Jones. Cherished sister of Travis (Ellen Suelflow) Keshemberg. Dear niece of Elsa (Reno) Dippmann and John Rettmann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Remembrance Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 6:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, from 4:00 PM until the time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019