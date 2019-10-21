|
|
Rebecca M. Atterberry
(nee Atkinson) formerly of Mequon, recently of Grafton, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Loving mother of Cameron (Deborah) and Brad (Angel). Dear sister of Renzee Crossan. She is further survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Russell, son, Michael and other relatives. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg. A visitation will be held on Saturday, at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated. To send online condolences to the Atterberry family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019