Levi, Rebecca M. Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 32 years. Beloved daughter of Douglas and Dawn. Rebecca is also loved and will be dearly missed by 5 children, 2 sisters, one brother, a grandmother, one nieces, 3 nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. To receive obit/directions text 1849773 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019