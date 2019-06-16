|
|
Thorstensen, Rebecca M. (Nee Schlosser) Passed peacefully on June 5, 2019 at the age of 78. Preceded in death by her parents Ernest Schlosser and Marie (nee Aleman) Schlosser. Survived by her beloved husband Elbert Thorstensen; loving daughter Sarah (Joseph) Kraft; cherished granddaughters Victoria and Amelia Kraft; and dearest siblings Constance Craig, Rosalie (Douglas) Wolf, and Joseph Schlosser. Rebecca is further survived by many loved nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Rebecca loved to spend her time crocheting and sewing. Memorial Gathering will take place at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (305 First St., Waterford) on Tuesday, June 25 from 9:30 - 10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019