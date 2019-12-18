|
Rebecca O'Brien
Oak Creek - Was born to eternal life at the age of 49 on Dec. 17th. Beloved wife of 13 years to Edward, loving mother to Sarah Canapa, Aron Canapa, Kira Dennik, Allison Dennik, Jason Dennik and Emma O'Brien. Beloved daughter to Terry & Danise Courtois and beloved sister to Justine (Al) Kesselring, Brenda Wydeven and Anissia Balistreri. Proud grandma to 13 grandchildren and further survived by many other family and friends. Memorial service to take place Dec. 30th at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER, 8580 S. Howell Ave at 4PM. Family will greet guests from 2PM until the time of service. For further life story visit sunsetoptions.com.
