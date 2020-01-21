|
Rebecca "Becky" Radakovich
Milwaukee - Age 26 Becky had an infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit. Living her life with cystic fibrosis, no obstacle could get in her way. Taken unexpectedly 1/14/2020, she entered the Kingdom of Heaven. God called his child home.
Beloved daughter of Peggy (nee Zugier) and Michael, sister of Shane and Ryan, granddaughter of Donna Radakovich, fiancée of Derek Swanson Jr. Loved and forever in the hearts of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 26 from 1-5 PM at the funeral home with a funeral service to follow at 5 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020