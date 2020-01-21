Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Radakovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca "Becky" Radakovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca "Becky" Radakovich Notice
Rebecca "Becky" Radakovich

Milwaukee - Age 26 Becky had an infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit. Living her life with cystic fibrosis, no obstacle could get in her way. Taken unexpectedly 1/14/2020, she entered the Kingdom of Heaven. God called his child home.

Beloved daughter of Peggy (nee Zugier) and Michael, sister of Shane and Ryan, granddaughter of Donna Radakovich, fiancée of Derek Swanson Jr. Loved and forever in the hearts of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 26 from 1-5 PM at the funeral home with a funeral service to follow at 5 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline