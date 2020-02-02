Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Behmke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina "Jean" Behmke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina "Jean" Behmke Notice
Regina "Jean" Behmke

West Allis - (nee Kotchan) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, January 29, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Behmke. Dear mother of Richard (Gale) Behmke, Alice Ann (Omar) Barasneh and Joseph Behmke Jr. Loving grandmother of Yousef Barasneh. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private Services will be held. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of Mount Sinai Medical Center. Member of Order of the Eastern Star #172. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline