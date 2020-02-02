|
|
Regina "Jean" Behmke
West Allis - (nee Kotchan) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, January 29, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Behmke. Dear mother of Richard (Gale) Behmke, Alice Ann (Omar) Barasneh and Joseph Behmke Jr. Loving grandmother of Yousef Barasneh. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private Services will be held. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of Mount Sinai Medical Center. Member of Order of the Eastern Star #172. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020