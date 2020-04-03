Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Suchorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina C. Suchorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina C. Suchorski Notice
Regina C. Suchorski

Born to Eternal Life on March 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond and her son Steve. Loving mother to Janet (Geoff) Knudson, Linda Brandeberry, Joan (Leon Larson) Suchorski and Marty (Karen) Suchorski. Dear grandmother to Greg (Kathleen) Bau, Andy and Bradley Suchorski. Beloved great-grandmother to Andrew, Jeremy, Noah and Joshua Bau. Regina was a kind, generous, loving person and a devoted wife and mother. She was an active member of Holy Family and Divine Mercy Parishes. She volunteered at the South Side Senior Center in Cudahy and was involved in the Christian Mother's at Holy Family. A private Mass was held on Thursday at Divine Mercy. Special thank you to the staff at Hales Corners Care Center and Brenwood Park for their generous care and loving support.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline