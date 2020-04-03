|
|
Regina C. Suchorski
Born to Eternal Life on March 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond and her son Steve. Loving mother to Janet (Geoff) Knudson, Linda Brandeberry, Joan (Leon Larson) Suchorski and Marty (Karen) Suchorski. Dear grandmother to Greg (Kathleen) Bau, Andy and Bradley Suchorski. Beloved great-grandmother to Andrew, Jeremy, Noah and Joshua Bau. Regina was a kind, generous, loving person and a devoted wife and mother. She was an active member of Holy Family and Divine Mercy Parishes. She volunteered at the South Side Senior Center in Cudahy and was involved in the Christian Mother's at Holy Family. A private Mass was held on Thursday at Divine Mercy. Special thank you to the staff at Hales Corners Care Center and Brenwood Park for their generous care and loving support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2020