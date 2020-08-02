Regina C. ZielinskiSt. Francis - Born to Eternal Life on August 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Regina has now joined her parents, Joseph Sr. and Victoria (Oleczak), her sisters Louise (Figol), Jenny (Stranak), Anna (Farkas), Mary (Greinke) and her brothers Joseph Jr. and Mike. She is survived by her sister, Helen (Dounar), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. We will dearly miss her.Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at MAX A. SASS & SONS- South Shore Chapel with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Special thank you to the staff at Ramsey Woods and AseraCare Hospice for their care and support.