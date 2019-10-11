|
|
Regina "Reggie" Cisewski
of Brown Deer, WI - (Nee Gabor) Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 10, 2019, age 90 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence and son Jerry. Survived by her dear daughter Anita (Mike) Johnson and daughter in law Karen Cisewski. Grandmother of Deana (Darren) Westby and Craig (Erica) Johnson, Jason (Kathryn) and Kevin (Jessa) Cisewski. Great grandmother of Nick, Ally, Lexi, Shelby, Matthew, Kara, and Everett. Preceded in death by her siblings Henry (Alice) Gabor, Loretta (Chester) Treba, and Lucy (Albin) Schulist. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church (8661 N 76th Pl, Mil WI 53223) on Wed. Oct. 16, 2019 from 10AM - 11:45AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, Memorials appreciated to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019