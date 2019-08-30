|
Greunke, Regina Elena Born Regina Elena Sanchez-Vegas Boisset on April 3, 1922 in Caracas, Venezuela to Julio Sanchez Vegas and Regina Boisset Lanz. Peacefully passed away at 9:54am on August 24, 2019, age 97, at Lawlis Family Hospice in the presence of her three children. Affectionately called "Mama," she was the proud and loving matriarch of a large and extended family. Mother to Zulay (Csaba) Oszkay, Georgina "Hoja" (Will) Stolen, and Antonio (Subi) Febres-Cordero. Stepmother to Hermes (Yvette) Rangel, Becky (Chuck) Tomek, Don (Jill) and Greg (Hsia) Greunke. Cherished grandmother and stepgrandmother to Thor (Elaine), Isak (Emily), Tas, Yotala (David), Zulay (John), Khala, Diego, Hermes, Alejandro, Greg, Emily, Brent, and Patrick. Great-grandmother to Cy, Leif, Summit, Tate, Tilia, Zaylia, Remy, Thora, Finn, and a great-granddaughter on the way. The eldest daughter of 18 children, she spent much of her childhood at a convent in La Grita in Tachira, Venezuela. In 1940, she married Miguel Delgado Chalbaud who passed some years later. In 1949, she married Antonio Febres-Cordero Salas, adoring father to her three children. They lived in Switzerland and Spain for three years and upon returning to Venezuela in the late 1950s, they separated, maintaining a close friendship until Antonio passed in 1979. In the 1960s, as a single mother with her young children, Regina boldly left her home country to start a new life in Milwaukee. She raised her children in Wauwatosa; they attended Milwaukee area schools and the University of Wisconsin system. In the mid-1970s, she married Ceylon "Cy" Greunke after meeting him at a fish fry. They spent their golden years enjoying their Minocqua cabin, casino excursions, gardening, cooking, and their many grandchildren together until Cy passed in 2007. Regina was a passionate reader, storyteller, and quilter. She spent many years as a member of the Northshore Quilter's Guild and volunteering her artistic and social talents at the United Community Center on Milwaukee's south side. Above all, she was devoted to her family and friends. Per Regina's wishes, her ashes will be scattered in private ceremonies in Milwaukee, northern Wisconsin, and Venezuela. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and hospice staff for their compassionate care during Regina's last days.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019