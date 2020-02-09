|
Sr. Regina Meyer SSND
Born to Eternal Life February 7, 2020, age 99. Survived by her nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Stella, her seven brothers and one sister. A Wake Service will be celebrated Friday, February 14, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020