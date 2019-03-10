|
|
Kubicki, Regina P. (Nee Gregory) Found peace Friday, March 8, 2019. Age 100. Loving wife of the late Louis Schrank, William Gregory and Frank Kubicki. Mother of Rita (The late Robert) Konowalski, Daniel (Carol) Gregory, the late Charles Schrank and Thomas Gregory. Stepmother of Fr. James Kubicki SJ. Mother in law to Lorraine Schrank and Connie Gregory-Myers. Grandmother to 9 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH 16000 W. National Ave; Saturday, March 16, 9:30-10:15AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019