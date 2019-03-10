Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Kubicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina P. Kubicki

Notice Condolences Flowers

Regina P. Kubicki Notice
Kubicki, Regina P. (Nee Gregory) Found peace Friday, March 8, 2019. Age 100. Loving wife of the late Louis Schrank, William Gregory and Frank Kubicki. Mother of Rita (The late Robert) Konowalski, Daniel (Carol) Gregory, the late Charles Schrank and Thomas Gregory. Stepmother of Fr. James Kubicki SJ. Mother in law to Lorraine Schrank and Connie Gregory-Myers. Grandmother to 9 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH 16000 W. National Ave; Saturday, March 16, 9:30-10:15AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now