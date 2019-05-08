Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald "Reggie" Hoffman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Reginald "Reggie" Hoffman Notice
Hoffman, Reginald "Reggie" Born to Eternal Life May 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Lovingly survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn (nee Bernard). Loving father of Karen (Ray) Le May, Michael (Amber) Hoffman and Carla Stensberg. Loved and remembered by his 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, his sister; Neva (Fran) De Grave. other family and friends. Reggie was a long time member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11 at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa from 3pm-5pm. Funeral Service Celebrated 5pm. Private interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. To receive this obit, text 1845226 to 414-301-6422.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now