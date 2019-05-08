|
Hoffman, Reginald "Reggie" Born to Eternal Life May 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Lovingly survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn (nee Bernard). Loving father of Karen (Ray) Le May, Michael (Amber) Hoffman and Carla Stensberg. Loved and remembered by his 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, his sister; Neva (Fran) De Grave. other family and friends. Reggie was a long time member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11 at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa from 3pm-5pm. Funeral Service Celebrated 5pm. Private interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. To receive this obit, text 1845226 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019