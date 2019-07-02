Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Paplaczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Raymond Paplaczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald Raymond Paplaczyk Notice
Paplaczyk, Reginald Raymond Age 92 was called to heaven on Saturday, June 22, 2019 A Milwaukee native, he was born on July 8, 1926 the son of Michael and Frances Paplaczyk. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Fon on September 15, 1951 and they were joyfully blessed with 3 children. He served our country in the Coast Guard during WWII and was a musician and manufacturer's representative for many specialty products throughout his career. Reg is survived by his children, Gregory & Cynthia, Keith & Susan, grandchildren Clayton, Dominique, & Michael. Great granddaughter Amelia. Brother and sister-in-law Gordon & Joyce Fon, sister-in-law Jan Papke and many other family and friends. In heaven he joins his parents, wife Dorothy, daughter Cynthia, his brother Melvin, and brother & sister-in-law John & Julie Fon. A celebration of Reg's life will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 11am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G in Caledonia, WI In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis Catholic Church

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline