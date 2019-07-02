|
Paplaczyk, Reginald Raymond Age 92 was called to heaven on Saturday, June 22, 2019 A Milwaukee native, he was born on July 8, 1926 the son of Michael and Frances Paplaczyk. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Fon on September 15, 1951 and they were joyfully blessed with 3 children. He served our country in the Coast Guard during WWII and was a musician and manufacturer's representative for many specialty products throughout his career. Reg is survived by his children, Gregory & Cynthia, Keith & Susan, grandchildren Clayton, Dominique, & Michael. Great granddaughter Amelia. Brother and sister-in-law Gordon & Joyce Fon, sister-in-law Jan Papke and many other family and friends. In heaven he joins his parents, wife Dorothy, daughter Cynthia, his brother Melvin, and brother & sister-in-law John & Julie Fon. A celebration of Reg's life will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 11am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G in Caledonia, WI In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis Catholic Church
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2019