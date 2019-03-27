|
|
Miller, Reinhold C. Reunited with his beloved wife Carol (nee Smet) on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Loving father of June Booth, William and Reinhold Miller Jr. Proud grandpa of Terri, Hollie, Kellie, John, Jody, Kelly and Crystal. Brother of Geraldine Anderson. Also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30th at the FUNERAL HOME from 10AM-12PM with a Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment Tuesday, April 2, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove at 10AM. Please meet at the cemetery. Special thank you to the staff at Clement Manor-Bridgeway. In lieu of flowers memorials to Clement Manor appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019