|
|
Renate Regina Landsmann Kellner
Lake Mary, FL - Renate Regina Landsmann Kellner passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Longwood, Florida at the age of 64. She was from Menomonee Falls and is survived by her husband Frank Kellner, daughter Karla (Matthew) Romanik, granddaughter Morgen Romanik, sister Hilde (Kenneth Dean) Becker, Aunt to Elise Becker (Darren) Wichman, Ethan Becker (fiancé Ali Ludke) and Emma (Kyle) Umentum. Celebration of Life service will be held at Holy Cross Lake Mary, FL. Please see the Orlando Sentinel for her full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019