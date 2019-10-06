|
Rene J. "Frenchy" Perron
of Brown Deer, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 1, 2019, age 92 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Audrey (nee Tarmann) of 52 years. Survived by his dear children Lynn (Dan) Jenkins, David, and Terese. Beloved grandfather of Jennifer Carpenter and Justin Jenkins; Amanda (James) Prodzinski, Pamela (Ernst) Grabowski, and Diana Widmer. Great-grandfather of eight. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home, on Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 12noon - 2PM with Services at 2PM. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019