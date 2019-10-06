Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Rene Perron
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Rene J. "Frenchy" Perron


1927 - 2019
Rene J. "Frenchy" Perron Notice
Rene J. "Frenchy" Perron

of Brown Deer, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 1, 2019, age 92 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Audrey (nee Tarmann) of 52 years. Survived by his dear children Lynn (Dan) Jenkins, David, and Terese. Beloved grandfather of Jennifer Carpenter and Justin Jenkins; Amanda (James) Prodzinski, Pamela (Ernst) Grabowski, and Diana Widmer. Great-grandfather of eight. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home, on Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 12noon - 2PM with Services at 2PM. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
jsonline