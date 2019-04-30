|
Sadowsky, Rene L. (Nee Bilansky) Passed away April 28, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Jerome H. Sadowsky. Loving mother of the late Randee (Larry) LaPidus, Michael (Jane) Sadowsky and Julie (Michael) Shlensky. Proud grandmother of Steven LaPidus, Jonathan Sadowsky, Daniel Sadowsky, Jason (Sarah) Shlensky and David (Chelsea) Shlensky. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Funeral service Weds., May 1st at 11:00 AM at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. Memorial contributions to the Education Fund at Congregation Shalom, Hadassah or Special Olympics appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019