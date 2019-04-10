Services
Michalski, Renea E. passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Evelyn. Loving sister of Russell (Sandy) and David. Proud aunt of Jennifer, Jesse, Gabe, Kate, and Dana. Niece of Alvy. Loving friend of Mary and Stacy. Special cuz of Mark. She is further survived by other relatives, the CCLS family, her dog Rocco, and other friends. Memorial service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home at 7:00PM. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00PM until the time of service. Renea loved her family, friends, and coworkers. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations to the in Renea's name is greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
