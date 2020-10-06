1/
Renee C. Eheler
Renee C. Eheler

Milwaukee -

(Nee Swan) Born to Eternal Life October 2, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Michael Eheler for 45 years. Loving mother of Micheal II (Jamie), Mindy Sue (James), Nicole (Brent), Kyle, and Andrew (Carly) Eheler. Devoted guardian of Heather and Stephen Swan. Dear grandma of Tyson, Taylor, Evan, Aaron, Lauren, Nixon and Noa. Sister of Linda (the late Gary) Jurasovich, David, Gary and Bill Swan. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Sue Swan and her siblings Dean Swan and Georgette (Albert) Talavera. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Renee meant so much to so many, she will be dearly missed.

A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS FUNERAL HOME (MISSION HILLS CHAPEL - FRANKLIN) on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 4-8 PM. Family and friends please MEET at St. PETER LUTHERAN CHURCH (1205 S. 8TH ST., MILW. WI) on Friday October 9th for the Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations would be very much appreciated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS).






MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. PETER LUTHERAN CHURCH
