Renee E. (Nee Klewin) ColletteRenee E. Collette, passed into eternal life Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in East Troy, WI. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter to the late Albert and Ruth (Dziadosz) Klewin. Renee was united in marriage to Thomas G. Collette on February 4, 1998 in Waikapu, Maui, Hawaii. She worked as a Senior National Account Manager for McKesson Corporation. Renee graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and was a member of the University Club of Milwaukee. She was an avid reader and traveled extensively, loved boating and enjoyed relaxing at the beach. Renee also loved animals, especially her many cats and dogs.Renee is survived by her husband of 22 years, Tom, three brothers; Albert (Katherine) Klewin III of New Berlin, WI, Mark Klewin of Oregon, WI, and Guy (Sherilynn) Klewin of Elkhorn, WI, and many nieces and nephews.Per Renee's wishes, no formal services will be held. Inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Memorials may be made to Camp Whitcomb/Mason, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee 1158 N. 6th Street, Milwaukee. WI 53212. Online guest book at