Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee Rutkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee F. Rutkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renee F. Rutkowski Notice
Renee F. Rutkowski

Muskego - (nee Lisiak) Found peace on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved wife of Steve for 26 years. Loving mom of Lucia and Eden. Dear sister of Mary (Gregg) Derenne. Further survived by other sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Florence Lisiak.

Visitation at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego, on Tuesday, November 5 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in Renee's name.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline