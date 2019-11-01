|
Renee F. Rutkowski
Muskego - (nee Lisiak) Found peace on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved wife of Steve for 26 years. Loving mom of Lucia and Eden. Dear sister of Mary (Gregg) Derenne. Further survived by other sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Florence Lisiak.
Visitation at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego, on Tuesday, November 5 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in Renee's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019