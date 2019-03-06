|
Robertson, Renee Marie (Nee Peller) Entered God's loving arms on February 28, 2019 at age 54. She was a loving wife and companion for 31 years to Tim. Devoted mother of Ryan, Emily, Tony and Kylie-Paige. Dog mommy to Lucy. Cherished daughter of Bernie and the late Rita Peller. Dear sister of Craig and Scott Peller. She will be loved, remembered and missed by other family and many friends. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1-5 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Monday at St. Alphonsus Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, WI) from 9-10:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society or National Brain Tumor Society - Meningioma research.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019