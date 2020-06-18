Reva M. ScottAge 70, of Waukesha, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with colon cancer.Services will be held on Sat., June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Crimson Way Church, 14625 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI. Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be held on a later date at Henry Cemetery in Henry, IL.For full obituary, please see funeral home website.