Reva M. Scott
Reva M. Scott

Age 70, of Waukesha, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Services will be held on Sat., June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Crimson Way Church, 14625 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI. Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be held on a later date at Henry Cemetery in Henry, IL.

For full obituary, please see funeral home website.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Crimson Way Church
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
