Reva M. Scott
Age 70, of Waukesha, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Services will be held on Sat., June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Crimson Way Church, 14625 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI. Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be held on a later date at Henry Cemetery in Henry, IL.
For full obituary, please see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.