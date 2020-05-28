Rex H. Nonnemanpassed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Newkirk). Loving father of Renee (Joe) Bykowski. Proud grandfather of Garrett Bykowski (Fallon), Jocelyn (Tommy) Jones, and Ben Bykowski. Brother-in-law of Betty Newkirk. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.Rex proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for more than 20 years with the FAA as a radar technician at General Mitchell International Airport, Milwaukee.The family wishes to thank the Froedert Cancer Center for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers memorials in Rex's name to the Froedert Cancer Center or the Wisconsin Humane Society are greatly appreciated.