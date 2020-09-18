1/1
Rheta Mae (Guth) Ewaskowitz
Rheta Mae (Guth) Ewaskowitz

It is with a heavy heart to share the news of the passing of Rheta Mae (Guth) Ewaskowitz, 86, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Although her illness was long, she died peacefully in her sleep

She leaves behind her loving sister Joanne (O'Dell) and husband Bill, daughter Anna (Friesen) and husband Paul, son Mike, daughter Linda (Bromberek), son Joe and wife Beth, and son Carl and partner Patrice. She also leaves behind two wonderful grandchildren, Brian and Sean, many nieces and nephews, and numerous close friends. Preceded her in death are her husband of 48 years, Jerome Mark Ewaskowitz, and brother Robert "Bob" Guth.

Born and raised in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, the daughter of Agnes and Roy Guth. While she lived in Milwaukee most of her life, she always considered Sturgeon Bay her home, and made a point of going back every year to visit friends, most who knew her as "Pete", and to attend family reunions.

Rheta was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to raising her family. She enjoyed sharing her life with her children, and her friends. When all her children were old enough to be in school, she became the check-out supervisor at the local K-Mart; a job she enjoyed for many years. She loved to cook, read, play bingo, and shopping for bargains. She was a wonderful mother who taught her kids the values all of us have used to become a success in our adult lives.

The Celebration of Life ceremony will be a private family event.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
