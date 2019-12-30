|
|
Rhoda Marilyn Wertheimer
Glendale - (Nee Gellman) Died peacefully on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Rhoda was born in Rock Island, IL on June 27, 1930, the eldest child of I.C. and Anna Gellman. Rhoda married Mickey Wertheimer in March, 1950. They met at Purdue University where they were both enrolled as engineering students. After college, they moved to Rock Island until 1977 when they moved to Glendale, where she lived until her passing.
Rhoda was a devoted mother and grandmother leaving behind six children: Lynn; twins, James (Rosanna) and Steve (Lorie); Rick; and twins, Mark (Cecilia) and Dave; and 9 grandchildren: Mitch, Jack, Molly, Whitney, Alex, Anna, Matthew, Gabe, and Asa. She is also survived by her brother, John Gellman. Rhoda was preceded in death by her husband.
Special thanks to all the caregivers at Silverado Northshore for the kind and tender care Rhoda received in her final days.
Funeral service, Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid, Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Rhoda's name to Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020