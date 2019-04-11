Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Denise Curry

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rhonda Denise Curry Notice
Curry, Rhonda Denise Rhonda Denise (Coleman) Curry of Milwaukee, WI born July 6, 1952 gained her Heavenly Wings on April 6th, 2019. Rhonda was preceded in death by parents Maxine (Wesley) Suber and Thomas Curtis, and sister JoAnn Coleman. Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory, her brother Leonard (Martha) Wallace, three children: Tasha (Chris) Warner, Nicole Curry, and Arthur (Jaysa) Curry; five grandchildren: Devin, Elijah, Jazmin, Isaiah, and Londun; and a host of family, and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.