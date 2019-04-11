|
Curry, Rhonda Denise Rhonda Denise (Coleman) Curry of Milwaukee, WI born July 6, 1952 gained her Heavenly Wings on April 6th, 2019. Rhonda was preceded in death by parents Maxine (Wesley) Suber and Thomas Curtis, and sister JoAnn Coleman. Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory, her brother Leonard (Martha) Wallace, three children: Tasha (Chris) Warner, Nicole Curry, and Arthur (Jaysa) Curry; five grandchildren: Devin, Elijah, Jazmin, Isaiah, and Londun; and a host of family, and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019