Rhonda Jean Garriott



Rhonda has left us unexpectedly at the age of 60. She grew up on a farm in Valparaiso, Indiana with her parents Bettiejane and John and three older sisters Renee, Rita, and Rachel. After graduating from Indiana University she served in the Peace Corps in Benin, Africa, a life-changing experience for her. Rhonda later worked in television production in Milwaukee and then, as a project manager for nearly 20 years at GE Healthcare. Her retirement plan was to run the tavern she had bought and was refurbishing on National Avenue. Rhonda was extraordinarily compassionate, generous, friendly, loving, and vibrant, with no shortage of plans. She will always be a super-mom to her daughter Skylar, so close were they. Rhonda leaves many to miss her: Skylar, her father John, three sisters, boyfriend Larry, Skylar's father Jay, and scores of friends. An informal memorial get-together will be held in the near future. To be remembered is the aura of goodness and love which emanated from this very special person.



You may contribute to a memorial fund for Skylar's education via PayPal at smigar@mac.com.









