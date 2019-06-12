Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Anderle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Anderle

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Anderle Notice
Anderle, Richard A of Oconomowoc, formerly of Brookfield, WI, passed away on June 10, 2019. Richard is survived by his loving wife Lois and his family. Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation at 2:00 PM until service at 4:00 PM at Shorehaven Lutheran Homes chapel. Internment, Friday at 10:00 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials in Dick's honor are suggested to the Knights of Columbus or Horizon Health Care and Hospice. Please see www.pagenkopf.com for full obit.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline