Anderle, Richard A of Oconomowoc, formerly of Brookfield, WI, passed away on June 10, 2019. Richard is survived by his loving wife Lois and his family. Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation at 2:00 PM until service at 4:00 PM at Shorehaven Lutheran Homes chapel. Internment, Friday at 10:00 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials in Dick's honor are suggested to the Knights of Columbus or Horizon Health Care and Hospice. Please see www.pagenkopf.com for full obit.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019