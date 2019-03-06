|
Brown, Richard A. Passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 80 years of age. He was preceded in death by son, David, brothers Robert, Thomas, and Todd. As a very caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather, Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years Lavonne (nee Firlus), son Barry (Jeanie), grandchildren Faith and Ben, and sister, Bonnie Winkler. Further survived by many relatives and friends. Dick served in the US Army in Korea on the DMZ at Panmunjom for the United Nations. He was very proud of his service in the US Army and also 31 years of rewarding work for Wisconsin Bell until his retirement. Visitation at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa on Saturday, March 9 from 10:00 - 11:45 AM. Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Burial at Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorials to St. John Ev. Lutheran School, Wauwatosa, WI., or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019