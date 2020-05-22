Richard A. Brueckner
Richard A. Brueckner

Portland, OR - Richard A. Brueckner 58, of Portland Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Rich was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard and Patricia Brueckner. He grew up in Grafton, Wisconsin. For more information please use this link: https://www.facebook.com/Richard-Brueckner-Obituary-106474544415782/?modal=admin_todo_tour




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
