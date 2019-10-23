|
Richard "Dick" A. Conforti
Entered Eternal Life on October 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Manthey) Conforti. Loving father of Mike, the late Gina, and Annie (Paul Rogers) Conforti. Proud grandfather of Sam and Maggie Conforti. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Dick enjoyed spending time on the golf course. He also enjoyed having a good meal followed by his favorite treat, ice cream, with family and friends. Most of all he loved his family and the work he did as the CEO of Mazzie and Co.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated TOMORROW, Friday, October 25, at 10:30AM, in the chapel at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus, 3800 N. 92 St., Milwaukee, WI 53222. Entombment will take place following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in Dick's name may be made to the , 620 S. 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019