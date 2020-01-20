Resources
Richard A. "Dick" Flayter

West Allis - Passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on January 18, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Jens) for over 50 years. Loving dad of of Rick (Sarah) and Matt (Nadine). Proud grandpa of Jocalyn, Lincoln, Anthony and Josef. Dear brother of Russ (Dolores), Bob (Rena) and the late Ron. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Thursday January 23, 2020 4:30-7:30 pm with a service at 7:30 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Dick was a teacher and counselor for 40 years with the Milwaukee Public schools. His love of athletics, led him to coach and volunteer in the sport of wrestling. He qualified, ran and volunteered at the Boston Marathon for over 30 years. Dick was also an accomplished high school golfer, having won a state title, and continued to play at a high level throughout his retirement.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name to benefit high school athletics appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
