Richard A. "Dick" Fleming
Milwaukee, WI - Found peace on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, age 80 years. Much beloved husband for 53 years of Joan (nee Freuden). Loving dad of Renee (Curtis) Michalzik and Traci (Steven) Klugiewicz. Proud grandpa of Elizabeth (fiancé-Greyson), Abigail, Emily, Ryan, James, Allison and Amy. Brother of Phillip (Diane) Fleming. Brother-in-law of Charles Freuden, Barbara (Albert) Yaccarino, Doris (Wayne) Luedke and Robert (June) Freuden. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Dick was a retiree if the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, an employee of the Lake Express Ferry, member Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:00 AM-12 Noon. Funeral Service Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment and military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020