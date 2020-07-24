Richard A. Herman



On Thursday, July 16th, 2020, Richard "Dick" Herman, loving husband and father of two passed away at the age of 88. Dick was born on January 24th, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Olive Herman. He graduated from Bay View High School in 1949, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison before graduating from Marquette University with a degree in accounting. He spent his career working as an accountant for several different Milwaukee-area businesses. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Ihling, on July 10, 1954. Together they had two daughters, Dana and Kim. Dick was an expert card player, who enjoyed his weekly poker outings with friends, and teaching his kids and grandchildren cribbage, hearts, and gin. He loved watching college sports, especially cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette basketball teams.



Richard is survived by his wife Gloria, his daughters Dana O'Brien and Kim (Kelly) Lindquist, his grandchildren Courtney (Nick) Eccles, Michelle O'Brien, Rose (Nick) Paulson, Madeline Lindquist, and Joe Lindquist, and his two great-grandchildren Colin and Luke Eccles. We are grateful for the staff at Castle Ridge Senior Living Center for the love and care they provided for Dick these last two years, and all the home care workers who helped him over the years.









