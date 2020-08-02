1/1
Richard A. Jeske
Richard A. Jeske

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Linda for 42 years. Mentoring father of Amy (Eric Woods) Jeske and Matt (Kerry) Jeske. Proud grandpa of Jade Woods, Blake Woods and Hunter Jeske. Further survived by other family and friends.

Rich was a proud member of Pheasants Forever, Milford Hills Hunt Club and the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Friday, August 14 from 3 - 5 PM. Funeral Service at 5 PM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.

"Rich will continue taking part in the eternal hunt"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2020.
