|
|
Karnowski, Richard A. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, age 84 years. Went to join his beloved wife Patricia (Nee Olejniczak). Loving father of Jeff (Denise) and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Stone. Proud grandpa of Jared (Danielle), and Riley (Shaunee). Great-grandpa of Thomas and Landon. Dear brother of Barbara (David) Rees, Robert (Joan) Gozdziewski. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3100 S. 41st, from 9:30-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am. Private interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials to Zilber Family Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019