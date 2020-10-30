Richard A. KoppMilwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life October 28, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving husband of Michelle "Shelley" (nee Mahnke) for 47 years. Cherished father of Joel (Celleste) and Nathan (Jennifer). Beloved grandfather of Indigo, Rosalie and Atlas. Brother-in-law of William (Susan) Mahnke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Rick's family is planning for a Celebration of his Life in the Spring.The family would like you to know that Rick passed away after a long, courageous battle with Covid-19. In honoring and remembering his life his loved ones ask that you wear a mask and perhaps save another family from experiencing a tragedy like this.