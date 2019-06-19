|
Krebsbach, Richard A. "Dick" Born to Eternal Life June 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving husband of "Boots" Krebsbach. Preceded in death by his first wife Suzanne. Beloved father of Kelly, Paul (Dawn), David (Lynn), Joanne (Kevin) DeLonay. Step-dad of Kerry (David), Kris (Kim), Kelly (Amy), and Kim N.. Proud and loving grandpa of 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St. Mukwonago) on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4:00PM until Prayer Service at 7:00PM. Additional Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend) on Friday June 21, 2019 from 10:00AM until 10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment following Mass at Caldwell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) or St. Joe's Big Bend deeply appreciated. Dick was proud of being a Union Carpenter (Local 344) for 50 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019