Richard A. Larson
Mequon - Richard A. Larson, 89, formerly of Madison & West Bend, passed away Sept. 23, 2019.
Dick graduated from West Bend High School in 1948 and from UW Madison in 1952. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Dick was President and CEO of West Bend Savings Bank. He was a past member of the Madison Downtown, West Bend Noon and Mequon Rotary Clubs, the West Bend Country Club, the Wisconsin Republican Party, and the Washington County Republican Party.
Dick is survived by his wife, Gail (nee Anderson) Larson; three children, Sue Stark of Madison, Rick (Sherri) Larson of Slinger, and Stephanie (Patrick) Howell of Milwaukee; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Burial of Dick's cremated remains with full military honors will be Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Washington County Memorial Park (3358 Paradise Dr. West Bend). Following the burial Fri., the family will greet relatives and friends during a celebration of life gathering from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St. West Bend). Please share a fond or funny memory with the family. Memorials to the Lawlis Family Hospice are appreciated. www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019