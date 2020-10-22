1/
Richard A. Lemanski
Richard A. Lemanski

Greenfield - Age 88 passed away on October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of Jack (Marilyn) Lemanski, Judith (David) Skrober, Richard (Jennifer) Lemanski and Barbara (Larry) Hoff. Proud grandpa of 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister Beverly Stauffer and his brother Edward Lemanski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Richard was President of the Machinist Union at Kearney & Trecker Company, Commander of the Greenfield Police Auxillary, President of Amberwood Condo Association and member of the Greendale American Legion Post 416.

Visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, GREENFIELD from 11am until the Funeral Service at 1pm. Interment and military honors to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association or National Breast Cancer Foundation appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
