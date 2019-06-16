|
Luening, Richard A. Age 72, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2019. Loving husband of Sandra (nee Koepsel) for 52 years. Dear father of Glen (Annette), Todd, and Melissa. Adoring grandfather of Jacob, Kyla, Jack and Ella. Beloved brother of the late Delores Hemsing, Margaret (Harold) Buelow, Barbara Elhey, Alan (Kathleen) Luening and Carol (Robert) Krohn. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Richard had a passion for MG's and sports car racing that lasted 50 years and was a member of SCCA, Midwest Council and VSCDA. A Celebration of Life will be held at VFW POST 5716 (17980 W. Beloit Rd.) on Saturday, June 29 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019