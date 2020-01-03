|
|
Richard A. Moser
Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Jan. 3, 2020. Age 80 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan and his son, William "Bill". Loving dad of Michael, David (Monica), and Jeffrey (Stephanie. Proud grandpa of Samantha, Josh (Meghan Warren), Jacob, Eric, Kaylee, Andrew, Alex, and Austin. Close companion of Nancy Johnson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Richard will be held Sun. Jan. 12 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 12 Noon until 3 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Mon. Jan 13 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls at 11 AM (Please meet at Church). Burial will follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.
Richard loved old cars, Crivitz, WI and he was an avid fan of all Wisconsin Sports.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020