Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
N74 W13604 Appleton Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Richard A. Moser Notice
Richard A. Moser

Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Jan. 3, 2020. Age 80 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan and his son, William "Bill". Loving dad of Michael, David (Monica), and Jeffrey (Stephanie. Proud grandpa of Samantha, Josh (Meghan Warren), Jacob, Eric, Kaylee, Andrew, Alex, and Austin. Close companion of Nancy Johnson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Richard will be held Sun. Jan. 12 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 12 Noon until 3 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Mon. Jan 13 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls at 11 AM (Please meet at Church). Burial will follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.

Richard loved old cars, Crivitz, WI and he was an avid fan of all Wisconsin Sports.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
