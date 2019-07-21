|
|
Nason, Richard A. Peacefully passed away after a brief illness on July 12, 2019, at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his parents Sgt. Myron and Wilma Nason, infant sister Wilma, brothers Myron Jr. (Donna) and John (Ellen) Nason. Survived by brother Bruce (Carolyn) Nason, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard was an avid amateur photographer winning many local and regional awards. A private service was held. The family offers thanks for the kindness and care provided by the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019