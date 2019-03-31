|
Oberhofer, Richard A. Of Waukesha passed away Mar. 29, 2019 at age 85. Loving husband of Kathleen and caring father of Nathan, Matthew and Sarah (Jared) Messner. Grandfather of Natalie, Nicholas, Anthony, Alec, Jacob and Ella Oberhofer and Annabel Martinez. Brother of Thomas (Young) Oberhofer. He was a 1949 graduate of Juneau High School, a US Army Veteran, graduate from the Pharmacy School at UW-Madison and proud pharmacist and co-owner of the Hoehle Drug Stores in Waukesha. Visitation Sat., April 6th at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186 from 10AM until the time of service at 12 Noon. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019