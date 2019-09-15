|
|
Richard A. Patten
passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 83. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Amelia (nee Holguin). Loving father of the late Gary, Jeanne, and Susan. Proud grandfather of Cheri (Tom), Jason, and Brittany. Further survived by his sisters, Dorothy and Dolores; other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9:30-11:30AM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:30AM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Please visit www.molthenbell.com for guest book and more details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019