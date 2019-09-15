Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Patten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Patten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Patten Notice
Richard A. Patten

passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 83. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Amelia (nee Holguin). Loving father of the late Gary, Jeanne, and Susan. Proud grandfather of Cheri (Tom), Jason, and Brittany. Further survived by his sisters, Dorothy and Dolores; other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9:30-11:30AM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:30AM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Please visit www.molthenbell.com for guest book and more details.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline